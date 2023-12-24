Class 12 Student Dies After Alleged Assault; Delhi Police Investigating | Representative Image

A class 12 student succumbed to injuries on Saturday, eight days after allegedly being assaulted by a group of individuals, including another student, Delhi Police told ANI. The 17-year-old victim had reportedly engaged in an altercation with a fellow school student while returning home from school on December 15. The confrontation escalated, leading to an attack by the student and others, resulting in injuries to the victim's head and face.

The police noted that no medico-legal case was initially filed, as both parties had apparently settled the matter. The victim, having received first aid treatment from a nearby clinic, returned home. Subsequent investigation revealed a verbal spat between the schoolboys on December 12 outside the school premises. On December 15, the accused and accomplices confronted and assaulted the victim in the D Block area at Bhajanpura, causing injuries.

The victim's health deteriorated on the following day, and he lost consciousness. Rushed to GTB Hospital, doctors referred him to RML Hospital, where he ultimately passed away. A case of assault was registered on the complaint of the victim's father, leading to the initiation of legal proceedings under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhajanpura police station. The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the assault and subsequent tragic outcome.