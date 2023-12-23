Jhansi: Disturbing Video Surfaces Of Class 10 Student Stripped And Assaulted

Jhansi Crime: Class 10 student stripped and assaulted |

In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident, a Class 10 student in Jhansi was subjected to a brutal assault by fellow students, leaving the community in shock and prompting swift action from law enforcement.

The Harrowing Incident:

According to the Hindustan Times report, the incident unfolded on Monday morning when a 16-year-old boy was enjoying time in a park in Shivaji Nagar with a friend. Abruptly, a group of acquaintances and an unidentified man approached, forcibly taking the duo away in a car. The victims were then transported to a nearby jungle area on Orcha road, where the assailants, joined by two additional individuals, carried out a brutal attack. The young boy was stripped and mercilessly beaten with a belt, all of which was captured in a video that later went viral.

In the distressing footage, the victim is seen pleading for mercy, but the assailants continue the assault without remorse. Sources indicate that the victim had been threatened into silence, keeping the incident hidden until the video surfaced.

The motive behind the attack appears to be a conflict over a financial matter. The victim had lent ₹200 to a friend, who failed to repay the debt, leading to a dispute that escalated into a violent assault.

Legal Action Underway

As per the media reports, Tulsiram Pandey, Station House Officer (SHO) at Nawabad police station, confirmed the registration of a case against five individuals, including four minors and one identified as Rammu Sen, along with several unnamed accomplices. Charges include sections 147, 323, 504, 506, 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Three individuals, including Rammu Sen, have been taken into custody for interrogation as authorities strive to ensure justice in this deeply disturbing case. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for vigilance and action against such acts of violence within communities.