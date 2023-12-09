UP: Rats Nibble 40-Year-Old Suicide Victim's Body Kept At Jhansi Mortuary, Family Stage Protest

A protest was held outside the Jhansi Medical College mortuary when rats nibbled on the eyes and toes of a suicide victim's body | File

The family of a 40-year-old suicide victim has alleged that a rat nibbled on the dead body's eyes and toes at the Jhansi Medical College, located in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Road, on Saturday. Following a protest outside the Jhansi Medical College mortuary, the medical college management ordered an investigation into the matter to determine who was at fault.

The suicide victim passed away during treatment

A few days ago, Sanjay Jain (40), a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, consumed poison and was admitted to the medical institute for treatment. During treatment, Sanjay passed away on Wednesday night, and his body was later sent for postmortem. When the victim's family reached out to recover the body from the morgue, they found that the eyes were gouged out, and the rodents bit feet parts.

The victim's relative staged a protest

After the relatives of the deceased staged a protest, the medical college management was embarrassed. Former Union Minister and Congress leader Pradeep Jain, also joined the protest and termed the incident 'inhuman' and the result of extreme negligence.

Medical college principal orders probe

In response to the incident, college principal Dr Narendra Singh Senger said, "I had already issued the instructions that bodies should be preserved in deep freezers, specially provided for this purpose. I've also told the chief medical superintendent to take the matter seriously. Anyone found guilty will be punished. I've also issued the latest SOP for the protection of bodies."