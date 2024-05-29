 Karnataka KSET Result Announced For Assistant Professorship
Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
Karnataka KSET Result Announced For Assistant Professorship | Freepik

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2023 provisional results have been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). For the first time in the state, KEA organised KSET to qualify candidates for assistant professorships.


Students had the opportunity to voice concerns when the preliminary answer keys were first made available on the KEA website. Experts examined these objections, and the finalised answer keys were used to process the KEA KSET 2023 results.

Eligibility Criteria

The total number of slots for the KEA KSET 2023 selection process is six percent of the total number of candidates eligible for Assistant Professorships. After passing the first round, the combined scores from the two papers were used to create a merit list arranged by subject and category. For an Assistant Professorship, candidates from the unreserved category must receive at least 40% of the total possible points, while candidates from the reserved categories—SC, ST, PWD, Cat-I, IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB, and transgender candidates from non-creamy layers—must receive 35% of the total points.

KEA KSET Result

In all categories and subjects combined, 6,675 candidates have met the qualifying requirements. 3,398 men out of the total candidates qualified, making up an 8.27% qualification rate, and 3,180 women qualified, making up a 5.90% qualification rate. Furthermore, transgender candidates demonstrated a noteworthy qualification rate of 43.89 percent.

KEA KSET Exam

The exam, which was administered offline on January 13, 2024, in seven Karnataka locations, comprised 41 subjects and attracted 117,303 registrations. 95,201 students took part in both papers of this, and 6,675 candidates in all categories and subjects qualified.

