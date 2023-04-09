Karnataka KCET 2023 registration closes soon, apply at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka KCET 2023 registration ends today | IStock images

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will closes the Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) registration process 2023 today, April 9.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea .

They can submit their forms till 10 pm today. While the last date to make the successful fee payment is April 10 till 5:00 PM.

Exam Date for Karnataka KCET 2023

The entrance test is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, Sunday, May 21 and Monday, May 22.

The detailed schedule is mentioned on the exam portal. Admit cards will be issued ahead of exam, informing candidates about test city, centre, roll number, etc.

Earlier, the last date to apply for KCET 2023 was April 5 but later it was extended. The revised deadline for payment of exam fee is 5 pm on April 10.

Direct link to apply for KCET 2023

Steps to apply for KCET 2023:

Visit the KCET official website at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'UG Admissions 2023' tab

A new page will open, click on UGCET 2023 registration link

Now, register yourself and fill the application form

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Download and take a printout of the same for future use

Documents Required for KCET 2023

SSLC / 10th Marks Card – To enter registration number and date of birth.

- 12th / 2nd PUC Marks Card – (in case of previous year students).

- All Reservation Certificates to mention RD No/Caste (Category, Income, Skim Layer Certificate (NCLC), Hyderabad-- - Karnataka (HK) Certificates.

- Details studied in Karnataka.

- Recent passport-size photograph of the candidate in .jpg format (max 50 KB size).

- Candidate's signature

- Candidate's left-hand thumb impression