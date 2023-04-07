MHT CET 2023 registration closes today, know how to apply

MHT CET 2023 registration last date today | Representative image

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the application process for the Common Enterance Test (MHT CET) today, April 7. Candidates can register for the MHT CET 2023 with a regular fee through the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates belonging to General category from Maharashtra state, outside Maharashtra state (OMS), Jammu and Kashmir migrant candidates will have to pay Rs 800 as a registration fee, while the candidates belonging to backward class categories, EWS and Persons with Disability candidates belonging to Maharashtra state only will have to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee.

If a candidates is opting both the group i.e. PCB and PCM then for general category, he/she will have to pay Rs1,600 and for reserve category candidate from the state of Maharashtra he/she will have to pay Rs1,200 as the MHT CET 2023 examination fee.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants should have passed or appeared for HSC (12th / Equivalent Examination). In case of reservation, candidates must possess valid documents like Caste Certificate, Caste Validity Certificate and Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 31, 2024.

Application Fee

Candidates from the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 800. The application fee for candidates from SC/ST/OBC/VJ/DT- NT(A)/NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SBC/EWS/PWD/Candidates form Maharashtra State is Rs 600. The last day to pay application fee is April 16.

Steps to register for MHT CET 2023:

Visit the official website mhtcet2023.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on “New Registration” Read the information, accept and proceed Fill in the required details and register Once registered, log in to the portal and fill the application form Pay the fee, submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for MHT CET 2023.