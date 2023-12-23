Karnataka Health Department Contemplates COVID-19 Guidelines For Schools Amid Rising Cases

Representative Image

In response to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka Health Department is considering the implementation of stringent guidelines for schoolchildren in the state. Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation, anticipating a peak in the number of cases during the first and second weeks of January. Sources suggest that guidelines may be enforced as early as the first week of January.

The proposed guidelines include compulsory mask-wearing for students, teachers, and staff within school premises. Authorities are also contemplating measures such as social distancing during prayers, rearrangement of seating, and regular sanitization of school facilities.

Sources reveal that the health department is particularly vigilant following the festive season, closely assessing the impact of New Year and Christmas celebrations. A comprehensive analysis of the situation and the number of fresh COVID-19 cases will guide further actions.

As per the latest reports from Karnataka's Department of Health and Family Welfare, 23 new positive cases have been reported in Bengaluru, with one case each from Dakshina Kannada and Bengaluru Rural districts, bringing the total to 25 in the state.

Highlighting a concerning case, Bengaluru Rural DC Dr N Shivashankara confirmed a COVID-19 infection in an infant from Nallur in Devanahalli taluk. The infant, initially admitted to Sparsha Makkala Dhama for fever and cold, is now isolated and receiving treatment at the taluk hospital.

The department reports a rise in total active patients, reaching 105 from 92. Among these, 85 individuals are in home isolation, while 20 have been hospitalized, with nine receiving treatment in the ICU. The positivity rate has decreased to 1.6% from 2.47% on Wednesday, and the case fatality rate remains at zero.

In the past 24 hours, 2,263 COVID-19 tests were conducted, comprising 1,791 RT-PCR and 472 RAT tests. Additionally, eleven individuals were discharged during this period, reflecting the ongoing efforts to manage and mitigate the impact of the pandemic in Karnataka.

(With Inputs From IANS)