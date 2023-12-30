 Karnataka: Headmistress Suspended After Romantic Photoshoot Of Her With Student Goes Viral
Karnataka: Headmistress Suspended After Romantic Photoshoot Of Her With Student Goes Viral

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
File photo

The headmistress of Government High School, Murugamalla in Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapur district, has been suspended for allegedly engaging in inappropriate behavior with a student during a recent school excursion. Officials reported that a photo of the head teacher involved in a romantic photoshoot with a student during the trip has gone viral in the past two days. This incident took place on December 29.

In the photoshoot, the student and headmistress can be seen in several inappropriate poses. The student is shown kissing her on the cheek and tugging at her saree. Additionally, the student is captured lifting the teacher in his arms.

The principal was observed embracing and acting affectionately towards the student in the footage. After the video of the photoshoot gained widespread attention on social media on Thursday (December 28), Umadevi, the Education Officer of Chintamani District, visited the school and questioned the teachers, students, and kitchen staff who had been on a trip.

Umadevi stated that the students and faculty of the school went on a learning excursion to Horanadu, Dharmasthala, Yana, and other places from December 22 to 25. The purported incident occurred during this period.

"The photos that went viral were taken by another student. Barring the two students and the headmistress, no other staffer or student was aware of the incident," she added.

Following the BEO's recommendation, P Bailanjanappa, the District Deputy Director of the School Education Department, has issued an order to temporarily suspend her from duty pending a departmental investigation.

