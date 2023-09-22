Karnataka HC Allows Petition Filed By Pvt Schools Against Fire Safety Order

Karnataka HC | Photo: Representative Image

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday allowed a petition by 22 private schools that had challenged the November 10, 2020 and the subsequent March

Justice Ashok S Kinagi, while allowing the petitions, held that the circulars do not apply to state syllabus schools that were functioning before 2020-21 when the directions were issued.

The petitioners — Pragna Education Society, Ravindra Bharathi Vidya Samsthe and 20 others — had sought a direction that the notification was ultra vires of the Karnataka Education Act 1983.

