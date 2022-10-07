Karnataka: Former CM H D Kumaraswamy says SSC exams in Hindi, English discriminatory; slams BJP

HD Kumaraswamy | Screengrab

Bengaluru: The Hindi vs regional languages debate has again gained traction in Karnataka over the conduct of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams for Central government departments in English and Hindi only.

Janata Dal-S (JD-S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy further alleged that the BJP is trying to suppress regional languages in Karnataka.

"SSC is conducting exams for 20,000 vacancies in English and Hindi only. Selected candidates can be posted in any state. No scope for conducting the exams in any regional languages, including Kannada. Can there be any more evidence of Hindi imposition and language discrimination than this," the Janata Dal MLA, Kumaraswamy tweeted.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka has been accused of pushing forward the BJP-led central government's Hindi agenda in the state.

"It appears that the BJP bears the evil intention of destroying regional languages. It seems they are filled with hate for southern languages, including Kannada. They intend to bury the three-language formula," Kumaraswamy alleged.

He demanded that the SSC exams should be conducted in Kannada as well, and only Kannada-speaking persons should be appointed to posts in the state.

However, leaders of the ruling BJP in Karnataka shot down the objections as a non-issue that is being brought up with the forthcoming assembly elections in mind.