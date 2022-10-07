e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka madrasa incident: Police arrest 4, Muslims call off protest

Karnataka madrasa incident: Police arrest 4, Muslims call off protest

The Karnataka police is on a high alert in Bidar district and security around the Mahmud Gawan madrasa and Masjid has been tightened. Photos and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
Muslims held protest against the incident at Mahmud Gawan Madrasa in Bidar district of Karnataka. |
Follow us on

Bidar: Karnataka police on Friday arrested four out of nine booked in connection with the incident of Hindu activists barging inside the historical Mahmud Gawan madrasa in Bidar city and performing puja.

The Muslim organisations, which had earlier called for a protest after Friday prayers condemning police inaction, have called off the protest following the arrests. Of the nine accused named in the FIR, Munna, Naresh, Yallalinga and Prakash have been arrested.

However, the Karnataka police is on a high alert in Bidar district and security around the Mahmud Gawan madrasa and Masjid has been tightened. Photos and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

According to police, a group of Hindu activists who participated in the Dussehra procession in Bidar, barged inside the premises of the historical Mahmud Gawan madrasa on Wednesday night. Considered as a heritage building, the madrasa is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India. It was built in AD 1460 and features among the important monuments in India.

While breaking inside the protected monument by breaking open locks, the activists raised "Jai Sri Ram" and "Jai Hindu Rashtra" slogans and conducted worship according to Hindu rituals at one of the corners of the building, police said.

The photos and video show a big group standing on the steps of the monument. The police have lodged nine cases in connection with the incident. Protesting against the incidents, the Muslim organisations demanded action against the accused and had warned of a huge protest after Friday prayers.

Condemning the incident, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said that extremists broke the gate lock and attempted to desecrate historic Mahmud Gawan masjid and mosque.

Addressing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bidar police, he asked, "How can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims," he alleged. A manhunt has been launched for the other accused.

Read Also
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat interacts with students and teachers about teaching in Delhi madrasa
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi to declare Gujarat's Modhera as India’s first solar-powered village on October 9

PM Modi to declare Gujarat's Modhera as India’s first solar-powered village on October 9

Gyanvapi case: Verdict on carbon dating of ‘shivling’ delayed, next hearing on October 11

Gyanvapi case: Verdict on carbon dating of ‘shivling’ delayed, next hearing on October 11

Karnataka madrasa incident: Police arrest 4, Muslims call off protest

Karnataka madrasa incident: Police arrest 4, Muslims call off protest

Jammu: Thousands queue up for 'Agnipath' recruitment rally in Samba

Jammu: Thousands queue up for 'Agnipath' recruitment rally in Samba

Chhattisgarh: Border Security Force jawan injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites

Chhattisgarh: Border Security Force jawan injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites