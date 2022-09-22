RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat interacts with students and teachers about teaching in Delhi madrasa

Rss Chief Mohan Bhagwat coming out of madrasa in Delhi. |

New Delhi: After visiting a Masjid at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat went to the Azad Market Madrasa Tajweedul Quran in Old Delhi today, interacted with the children and also had a piece of advice for them.

Bhagwat met with students and told them that they are the future of the country and so they should focus on their studies and work for the developing the nation.

Madarsa director Mahmudul Hasan, while talking to ANI said, "The chief stayed inside the Madrasa for about an hour and met the teacher and the children." His visit to the Masjid earlier and to the madarsa has grabbed eyeballs, as it is for the first time that he has been to a madarsa.

The RSS chief is also engaged in a campaign to increase continuous contact with Muslim society, had also met with Dr Imam Umair Ahmed Ilyasi, head of All India Imam Sangathan, on August 1 last month.

Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS told ANI that the meeting was a part of the 'Samvad' process. "RSS Sarsanghachalak meets people from all walks of life. It's the part of a continuous general "Samvad" process," Ambekar said.