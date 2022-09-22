RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Delhi mosque, meets chief cleric Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation at his office in a mosque at Kasturba Gandhi (KG) marg in Delhi.

Mohan Bhagwat met with Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief cleric at a mosque in the heart of the capital city, not far from top government and political offices.

The duo held a closed door meeting which reportedly lasted for an hour.

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, who was in the 75-minute meeting, said Mr Bhagwat said even he was worried about the situation in the country. "I'm not happy with the atmosphere of disharmony. It is completely wrong. the country can move ahead only with cooperation and cohesion," he quoted the RSS chief as saying.

Sharing details about the meeting, RSS prachar pramukh said, "RSS chief meet people from various sections of society. It is a part of continuous conversation (Samvad) process."

Recently, Bhagwat had held discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony.

In the August 22 meet, Bhagwat had met former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Qureshi, former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, former Aligarh Musilm University vice chancellor L-G (retd) Zameer Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui and Industrialist and social worker Saeed Sherwani.

"So we said it is banned practically across the country. The Muslims are law abiding and if anyone violates it, it is a huge mistake and there should be punishment," Quraishi said.

Mohan Bhagwat discussed points of concern to him, like cow slaughter, which upsets the Hindus, he said.

(with agency inputs)