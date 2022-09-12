Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress' post on burning RSS knicker irks BJP

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress' tweet on RSS sparks controversy; BJP, INC blame each other for dividing country |

New Delhi: The Congress has started a 3,570-km Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra that will pass through 12 states and two union territories. The Congress has started the journey with the aim of an electoral success to revive itself.

The Congress is now confined to only two states Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The Congress party using their social media handle had tweeted, "To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal. #BharatJodoYatra". This sparked a controversy since the tweet shows burning of RSS knicker.

To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS.



Step by step, we will reach our goal.#BharatJodoYatra 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MuoDZuCHJ2 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 12, 2022

Replying to the Congress' tweet BJP MP Tejaswi Surya, "Congress fire burnt Delhi in 1984. It’s ecosystem burnt alive 59 karsevaks in Godhra in 2002.They've again given their ecosystem a call for violence.With Rahul Gandhi ‘fighting against Indian State’, Congress ceases to be party with faith in constitutional means."

Congress fire burnt Delhi in 1984.



It’s ecosystem burnt alive 59 karsevaks in Godhra in 2002.



They have again given their ecosystem a call for violence.



With Rahul Gandhi ‘fighting against Indian State’, Congress ceases to be political party with faith in constitutional means. https://t.co/28qbFvKkbI — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 12, 2022

"I don't want to talk about T-shirts, underwear. If they (BJP) want to make an issue about containers, shoes or T-shirts, it shows that they are afraid and can say anything. 'Jhoot ki factory' is running overtime on social media," Congress' Jairam Ramesh, in Delhi.

#WATCH | I don't want to talk about T-shirts, underwear. If they (BJP) want to make an issue about containers, shoes or T-shirts, it shows that they are afraid and can say anything. 'Jhoot ki factory' is running overtime on social media: Congress' Jairam Ramesh, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/xavd55Yjf1 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022

"It's not 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but 'Bharat Todo' and 'Aag Lagao Yatra'. This is not the first time Congress Party has done so. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi do you want violence in this country? Congress should take down this picture immediately," said BJP's Sambit Patra

Delhi | It's not 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but 'Bharat Todo' and 'Aag Lagao Yatra'. This is not the first time Congress Party has done so. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi do you want violence in this country? Congress should take down this picture immediately: BJP's Sambit Patra pic.twitter.com/5nnK8y2GyW — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022