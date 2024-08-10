 Karnataka: Eggs Served To Anganwadi Students During Meal, Taken Back After Photo-Op; 2 Suspended After Shocking Video Surfaces
The video of the incident has also went viral on social media. Lakshmi, an Anganwadi worker, and Shainaja Begum, a helper, have been suspended following suspicions of fraud in the distribution of eggs to Anganwadi children.

In a shocking incident of mistreatment, Anganwadi students had their meals snatched away from them even before they could take a bite from it. The students were served eggs, their videos were recorded and then the eggs were taken away from their plates.

Lakshmi, an Anganwadi worker, and Shainaja Begum, a helper, have been suspended following suspicions of fraud in the distribution of eggs to Anganwadi children. The women and child welfare department officer has issued an order to Anganwadi school workers and staff in Gundur village, Karatagi taluk, Koppal district, as reported by TV9 Kannada.

The video of the incident has also went viral on social media which shows the small children being served eggs in their plates, praying with folded hands while their videos are recorded and immediately after that, the worker starts taking away eggs from their plates.

100 Students Fall Ill After 'Dead Lizard' Found In Midday Meal At Odisha School
Worms found in meal served to Anganwadi children in Pune

Similarly, in one of the Anganwadi centres on Sinhgad Road in Pune made headlines after worms were discovered in the meal packets on July 2.

The government provides food packets of moong dal khichdi premix to children aged six months to three years as part of the midday meal initiative. However, meal packets given at one of the Anganwadi locations on Sinhgad Road were discovered to be of poor quality. Worms were identified in the khichdi mixture.

