24 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal At Odisha School

Mumbai: At least 24 students from the Udaynarayan Nodal School in Sirapur, Balasore district, fell ill on Thursday after consuming the school’s midday meal, officials confirmed.

The incident took place at Udaynarayan Nodal School in Sirapur. They were immediately transported to Soro Hospital for treatment after students exhibited symptoms including nausea and chest pain.

The issue of students falling ill due to midday meals has been a recurring problem across various regions. A similar case was reported, on Wednesday, a tragic incident in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur reported the death of a 15-year-old student.

This student was among several children hospitalized two days prior due to food poisoning. Approximately 80 students from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Ashram School in Mehroona village experienced symptoms such as stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea after consuming the school meal. Currently, 61 of these students remain hospitalized at Deoria Medical College.

