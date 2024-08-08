 24 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal At Odisha School
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation24 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal At Odisha School

24 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal At Odisha School

The incident took place at Udaynarayan Nodal School in Sirapur. They were immediately transported to Soro Hospital for treatment after students exhibited symptoms including nausea and chest pain.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Wikimedia

Mumbai: At least 24 students from the Udaynarayan Nodal School in Sirapur, Balasore district, fell ill on Thursday after consuming the school’s midday meal, officials confirmed.

The incident took place at Udaynarayan Nodal School in Sirapur. They were immediately transported to Soro Hospital for treatment after students exhibited symptoms including nausea and chest pain.

FPJ Shorts
'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh & Other Bollywood Celebs Rejoice As India Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze At Olympics 2024
'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh & Other Bollywood Celebs Rejoice As India Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze At Olympics 2024
24 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal At Odisha School
24 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal At Odisha School
'I Exhaled Only In The Last Second Before The Whistle…': Anand Mahindra Praises India's Men's Hockey Team For Their Bronze Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics
'I Exhaled Only In The Last Second Before The Whistle…': Anand Mahindra Praises India's Men's Hockey Team For Their Bronze Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment

The issue of students falling ill due to midday meals has been a recurring problem across various regions. A similar case was reported, on Wednesday, a tragic incident in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur reported the death of a 15-year-old student.

This student was among several children hospitalized two days prior due to food poisoning. Approximately 80 students from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Ashram School in Mehroona village experienced symptoms such as stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea after consuming the school meal. Currently, 61 of these students remain hospitalized at Deoria Medical College.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET-PG 2024: Private Centres Avoided For Better Monitoring, Says NBEMS Chief

NEET-PG 2024: Private Centres Avoided For Better Monitoring, Says NBEMS Chief

24 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal At Odisha School

24 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal At Odisha School

IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi Campus Plans To Launch UG Programs From September 2024

IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi Campus Plans To Launch UG Programs From September 2024

Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal...

Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal...

IIT Delhi's 55th Convocation To Award Degrees To 2600 Graduates, Including 475 PhD Scholars

IIT Delhi's 55th Convocation To Award Degrees To 2600 Graduates, Including 475 PhD Scholars