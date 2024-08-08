IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego' | File pic

IIT Kharagpur has asked students to write essays on "How Prime Minister Narendra Modi Strengthened India's Global Relations" and to participate "with full vigour" in the competition in the event of PM's 74th birthday on September 17.



Students are expected to submit essays in "English or any of the 13 recognised Indian languages" (750–800 words) by August 30 in order to compete in the "All-India" event, according to the institute, as reported by The Telegraph.



The email sent on behalf of the Technology Students' Gymkhana, the institute's student body, states that the director hopes that for students to participate 'with full vigour' so that they can win the competition, the report states.

According to the email, the institute has been invited by the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies to notify academics and students about the essay contest.

Pawan Khera's 'X' post

The news also caught attention of Pawan Khera, senior member of Congress Working Committee who posted about the same on social media platform X. He said, "Shocking that premier institutes are not worried about falling placements but are engaging in senseless activities to stroke the megalomaniac's ego. In 2021-22, among all the 13 IITs, IIT Kharagpur had the highest number of unplaced students at 39%."

He further added, "Padhoge likhoge to ho jaaoge kharaab, Modi Modi japoge to banoge nawab (If you read and write, you will become corrupt, but if you chant 'Modi, Modi', you will become a king).

What is Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (CNMS)?

To carry out studies on PM Narendra Modi's leadership, style of government, and foreign diplomacy, a think tank bearing his name has been founded. Professor Jasim Mohammad established the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (CNMS), often known as NaMo Kendra, in 2020 as a public trust next to the Aligarh Muslim University Law Faculty.

It was established via the joint efforts of prominent security specialists, academics, government employees, and benefactors. The goal of the CNMS is to establish itself as a hub for creative ideas and concepts that may propel a nation towards prosperity, security, and strength while fulfilling its destiny in international affairs.