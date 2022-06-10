e-Paper Get App

Karnataka edu department relieved as suspended students shun hijab to attend classes

IANSUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 06:57 PM IST
article-image

Bengaluru: In a relief to the Education Department of the Karnataka government, students insisting on wearing the hijab have started to shun it and attend classes.

Sources said that the development has been encouraged and the department believes that this will lead to other students insisting on wearing hijab to shun it.

Seven girl students, who were suspended from the Government First Grade College at Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district for insisting on wearing hijab, have submitted apology letters and started attending classes.

College principal Shekar M.D. has confirmed this and stated that the students are attending classes from Wednesday post the completion of their suspension period.

The issue has been discussed with their parents as well. Forty-five students resumed attending classes out of the 101 who insisted that they will attend classes only with hijab, Shekar said.

Twenty-four girl students were suspended for wearing hijab to classrooms at the Uppinangady college earlier this week.

Read Also
Karnataka CM Bommai rules out setting up new textbook review panel
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationKarnataka edu department relieved as suspended students shun hijab to attend classes

RECENT STORIES

Controversial remarks against Prophet: Who is Nupur Sharma? Know all about BJP leader at centre of...

Controversial remarks against Prophet: Who is Nupur Sharma? Know all about BJP leader at centre of...

Prophet row: From Ranchi to Howrah, here's full list of places where protests erupted today

Prophet row: From Ranchi to Howrah, here's full list of places where protests erupted today

Watch Video: Virat Kohli posts footage of candid moments with wife Anushka Sharma

Watch Video: Virat Kohli posts footage of candid moments with wife Anushka Sharma

Mira Bhayander: MBMC seeks state govt directions on 'enemy' land in Kashimira

Mira Bhayander: MBMC seeks state govt directions on 'enemy' land in Kashimira

Rajya Sabha polls: Karnataka JD(S) MLA K Srinivasa Gowda votes for Congress as he 'loves it'

Rajya Sabha polls: Karnataka JD(S) MLA K Srinivasa Gowda votes for Congress as he 'loves it'