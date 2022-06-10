Karnataka edu department relieved as suspended students shun hijab to attend classes

Bengaluru: In a relief to the Education Department of the Karnataka government, students insisting on wearing the hijab have started to shun it and attend classes.

Sources said that the development has been encouraged and the department believes that this will lead to other students insisting on wearing hijab to shun it.

Seven girl students, who were suspended from the Government First Grade College at Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district for insisting on wearing hijab, have submitted apology letters and started attending classes.

College principal Shekar M.D. has confirmed this and stated that the students are attending classes from Wednesday post the completion of their suspension period.

The issue has been discussed with their parents as well. Forty-five students resumed attending classes out of the 101 who insisted that they will attend classes only with hijab, Shekar said.

Twenty-four girl students were suspended for wearing hijab to classrooms at the Uppinangady college earlier this week.

