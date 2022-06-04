Karnataka CM Bommai rules out setting up new textbook review panel

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai | Photo Credit: PTI

Chitradurga : Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday ruled out initiating a new textbook review committee amid row over the controversial tweets and exclusion of the writings of intellectuals by Karnataka Textbook Review Committee chief Rohith Chakrateertha many years ago.

Chakrateertha has courted controversy for his tweets put out in 2016 in which he had allegedly mocked the 'Naada Geethe' (state anthem) and also excluded the writings of some intellectuals from the state.

"No, there is no question of constituting a new textbook revision committee," CM Bommai told reporters at Hiriyur in the district.

To a question on whether or not to include chapters on 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara, the Chief Minister said he would discuss with seers of various Lingayat maths.

"Our government treads on the principles of Basaveshwara. There are many superior Vachanas' (writings) of Basaveshwara. The Bargur Ramachandra-led textbook review committee formed by the then Congress government in 2015 and the textbook committee constituted now has a difference of just one sentence, while the rest are the same," Bommai claimed.

Regarding a chapter on the RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, he said the chapter will not be omitted saying, "What's wrong in that? I had told the textbook committee that if they come across any disparity, we will take it seriously."

