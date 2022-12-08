Karnataka DCET 2022: Final answer key out; know how to download

Karnataka DCET 2022: Final answer key out | Representative Image

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2022 final answer key. The candidates who have appeared in the DCET 2022 exam can check and download the final answer key on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To download the DCET 2022 answer key, the candidates need to enter their Login ID/Registration number and date of birth.

The Karnataka DCET 2022 exam took place on November 20 in two shifts- morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Here's how to check Karnataka DCET 2022 Answer Key:

Go to the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Open DCET 2022 final answer key. Karnataka DCET 2022 answer key PDF will display on the screen. Download the answer key and get a hard copy for future reference.

Now that the final answer key of Karnataka DCET 2022 is out, the KEA will soon declare the result.