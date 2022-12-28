Karnataka: CM Bommai led cabinet approves University status for six institutions

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai | Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai decided to adopt a bill granting University status to six institutions across the state, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The six private institutions include Kishkinda University in Ballari, G M University in Davanagere, Acharya University from Bengaluru, Sapthagiri University, and Karnataka State Vokkaligara Sangha University. Four of the six universities are located in Bengaluru, while the other two are in Davengere and Ballari.

The bill, which is yet to be tabled in the Karnataka Assembly, if cleared will result in the state having 30 private universities.

Another development was the unanimous passage by the Karnataka Assembly on Monday of a bill to raise the quotas for members of the Scheduled Castes from 15% to 17% and the Scheduled Tribes from 3% to 7% in public educational institutions.