Andhra University asks staff to not criticise government, faces backlash

Representative Photo | -

New guidelines issued by Andhra University has irked staff members at the institution as its new guidelines directed employees to abide by Rule 17 of the Andhra Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964 which requires government employees to refrain from criticising the government in any form, according to New Indian Express.

The Andhra University staff have also been asked to not make any public statements, written or oral, on the gov-uni relationship.

The CPM Visakha district committee has asked for the immediate withdrawal of the guidelines and have urged students, faculty members, intellectuals, non-teaching staff, etc to oppose the University's actions.

The AU registrar stated in the warning that individuals who break the conduct guidelines will face disciplinary action. It further said that the registrar is the designated spokesperson who is in charge of speaking to the media on behalf of the university.