Karnataka Class 10 Result Likely To Be Out Tomorrow, Learn How To Download From karresults.nic.in Website | Representative pic

The Karnataka SSLC Class 10th 2024 Result is expected to be released very soon on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

As per some media reports, the Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2024 is expected to be declared tomorrow, May 9.

Once released, students who have appeared in the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exams 2024 will be able to download the results from the official websites.

Students who are waiting for their results can easily access them by following easy steps to download the results from the official website, which are mentioned below.

Where can students download their results?

Students can download their results at the following websites:

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in/english

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Once the results are declared, candidates must visit the official website and navigate to the result section. From there on, they should enter their examination roll number and other required details. After submitting the required information, the result will be displayed on the screen.

This year, Karnataka SSLC exam 2024 was held from March 25 to April 6, 2024. More than 8 lakh students have participated in the Karnataka Class 10 exams 2024.

How can students download their results?

Step 1: Visit the official websites: kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "SSLC Result 2024" link.

Step 3: A new window will open. Enter your login credentials, like your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on "Submit" to view your results.

Step 5: Your Karnataka Class 10 SSLC scorecard 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result page and get its printout for future reference.