Karnataka Budget 2023: Free education in government pre-university, degree colleges

Mumbai: The Karnataka government while presenting the budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the assembly has announced that students in government pre-university and government degree colleges will get free education, Careers360 has reported.

According to the report, the state government has announced several education-related initiatives as part of the budget presented today, on February 17, 2023. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who also holds the finance portfolio, while announcing the budget said that the free education scheme will benefit around eight lakh students.

Karnataka will provide free coaching to students belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and minority communities for Agniveer scheme in the Indian Army, the Chief Minister added, Careers360 reports.

Recently, according to media reports, the Karnataka government has partnered with Bal Utsav NGO to revitalize 350 government schools in the state. Under the partnership, Bal Utsav will implement the government’s pioneering initiative for public school development, the "Nammoora Shaale, Nammellara Shaale" initiative. The initiative aims to improve the quality of education in state-run schools and establish at least one school complex in every district of Karnataka.

BC Nagesh, Minister of School Education, Government of Karnataka, had said, "The initiative Nammoora Shaale, Nammellara Shaale affirms the crucial role education plays in society and the nation's growth. We must prioritise education and provide the necessary resources required to enhance our current education system. We express our gratitude towards Bal Utsav and its founder Ramesh Balasundaram, who understands the ground reality of this space, for their proactive efforts towards the goal of elevating our schools to the desired standard.”

