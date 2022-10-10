e-Paper Get App
Karnataka: Bangalore University student comes under city bus; protests break out on campus

The student, who boarded the BMTC bus, received serious injuries after slipping and is currently undergoing a treatment.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
Bengaluru: A post-graduate student received serious injuries prompting protests in the Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University on Monday.

The MSc student, who was boarding a bus in the morning, slipped and sustained injuries after which she was rushed to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

After the accident, the driver and conductor fled the spot leaving their bus behind.

Following the incident, students staged a protest and closed both the gates of Jnana Bharathi demanding the movement of public buses on the campus be banned. The students also raised slogans against Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

This is not the first time Bangalore University has been in the news over transport issues as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had once issued a show-cause notice to three engineers of RR Nagar Division over sub-standard asphalting of Mariyappanapalya main road in Bangalore University campus. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also promised an investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)

