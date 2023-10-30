Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Opens On kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Opens | Representative Image

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially opened registrations for the Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023. This counseling process aims to grant admissions to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy. Eligible candidates can now initiate their applications through the KEA website at http://kea.kar.nic.in, with registration commencing on October 30.

Official Notice

In an official notice, KEA made it clear that "All candidates who have successfully qualified in AIAPGET 2023 are eligible to register online for the available PG AYUSH seats." The registration window opened at 11 am on October 30 and will remain accessible until November 2, 11:59 pm.

For aspiring candidates from the general category, the registration fee is set at Rs 2,000, while Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates are required to pay Rs 1,000 to complete their registration.

KEA has laid out the seat matrix, reserving 85% of government institution seats for the state quota and filling 100% of Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani seats, along with 25% of Yoga and Naturopathy seats in private institutes.

It is vital to note that candidature is provisional, subject to meeting the eligibility criteria as detailed in the AIAPGET 2023 information bulletin. The provisional admission is contingent upon approval from relevant authorities, including NCISM, NCH, government bodies, and universities. KEA underscores that registration and document verification do not guarantee admission to Karnataka AYUSH PG MD and MS courses.

Prospective candidates are strongly advised to meticulously review the eligibility criteria and the application process for Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG counselling 2023.

For additional information and guidance, please visit the KEA website at http://kea.kar.nic.in.

To apply for Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023, follow these steps:

1. Access the official Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) website by visiting 'http://kea.kar.nic.in.'

2. Carefully review the eligibility criteria to ensure you meet the necessary requirements, including academic qualifications and category-specific criteria.

3. Click on the appropriate link to commence the registration process. Follow the on-screen instructions to input your academic information accurately.

4. Make the registration fee payment through the online gateway before the specified deadline.

5. After successful registration, check the document verification schedule provided on the KEA website. Prepare all the necessary documents for verification, including educational certificates and other relevant paperwork.