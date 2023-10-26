AYUSH NEET PG Final Seat Allotment for Round 2 Released; Know How To Download

Representative image

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the seat allotment results for AYUSH NEET Postgraduate (PG) round 2 counselling in online mode on aaccc.gov.in.

All the selected candidates can report to the official portal from 2 p.m. today, October 26 to November 6, 2023.

As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates are required to report to their respective allotted colleges between October 28 to November 6, 2023.

The AYUSH NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result pdf comprises of necessary details such as rank, allotted quota, course, remarks and allotted quota.

Go to the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

Select the notification link that reads, 'AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your required details such as registration number, date of birth and other details

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result and save it for future reference

