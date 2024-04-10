Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024: Re-evaluation Process To Begin on THIS Date

Representative Image | ANI Image

Students can view their results on the official websites, kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. However, the students must supply their registration number and the relevant subject combination in order to check the results.

The results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2024 were released today, April 10, by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). The results were declared by the state's minister of education at 10:00 a.m. The minister revealed the pass %, the top performers in each of the three streams, and additional information in addition to the results.

Re-valuation date and fees

From April 14 to 24, anyone who are dissatisfied with the Karnataka 2nd PUC result can request a re-evaluation. For the answer sheet to be reevaluated, the students will need to pay Rs. 1,670.

Approximately 6.9 lakh kids, 3.3 lakh of whom were boys and 3.6 lakh of whom were girls, registered for the exam this year. 1,124 exam locations throughout the state hosted these exams. The overall pass percentage, as reported by the results, stands at 81.15%.

How to download results?

Check out the official websites at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the "Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 result" flashing link.

It will take you to the login screen where you will need to enter your registration number and other information.

The results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 will show on the screen.

For future use, download and store the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 result.