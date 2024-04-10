Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Analysis: 81.15% Passed, Girls Outshine Boys | Representational Pic

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 today.

Over 6.9 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka board 2nd PUC Exam 2024, which was held from March 1 to 22, 2024. According to the details issued by the board during the press conference this year, the overall pass percentage recorded was 81.15%. A total of 5,26,858 students cleared their class 12 Karnataka 2nd PUC exams.

The 2nd PUC result link is available on the official website karresults.nic.in.

To download the marks card, candidates are required to visit the official website, log in using their registration number and select the stream from the drop-down given. Candidates can check the detailed statistics of the performance of students below

Total students appeared - 6,22,819

Students passed - 5,26,858

Overall pass percentage - 81.15

Girls passed - 350201

Girls pass percentage - 84.87%

Boys passed - 247487

Boys pass percentage - 76.98

1,53,370 students received Distinction with 85% and above

2,89,733 students received First Class with 60 to 85%

72,098 students received Second Class with 50 to 60%

37,489 students received Third/Pass class with below 50%

Stream Wise Performance

1,87,891 students appeared in the Arts stream. 1,28,448 students among them passed, with a pass percentage of 68.36

2,15,357 students appeared in the Commerce stream. 1,74,315 among them passed, with a pass percentage of 80.94

2,77,831 students appeared in the Science stream. 2,49,927 among them passed, with a pass percentage of 89.96

In total, 6,81,079 students appeared for the Karnataka PUC Exam. Among them, 5,52,690 students passed with a pass percentage of 81.15