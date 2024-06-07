Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Exam Schedule

Representational Pic

For the Karnataka 2nd PUC test, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has extended the registration date and added a late charge. Applicants can now complete the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 exam 3 application form by today, June 7, if they choose to pay the Rs 50 late charge.

June 10 is the cutoff date for changing student data on Mandal's PU test portal in order to undergo reevaluation and enhance results. Furthermore, before June 11th, the college principal needs to turn in exam applications to the district deputy director's office, along with the original copy.

Those who wish to increase their scores on the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 exam can apply online at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, the official website. Official notifications state that the principal has until June 8 to pay the exam fee in one payment to the Treasury.

Karnataka PUC exam 3



The dates of the third Karnataka PUC exam are set for June 24, July 5, and July 5, 2024. There will be two shifts for the Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) board exams during the third exam session in 2024. Exams for the morning and afternoon shifts will be held from 2:15 pm to 4:30 pm and 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, respectively.

The full schedule of the exam is given below:

June 24: Kannada, Arabic

June 25: English

June 26: Sociology, Biology, Geology, Electronics, Computer science

June 27: Optional Kannada, Accountancy

June 28: Economics, Chemistry

June 29: History, Physics

July 1: Political Science, Statistics, Home science

July 2: Logic, Business Studies, Mathematics, Education

July 3: Geography, Psychology, Basic maths

July 4: Maths

July 5: (Morning Shift) Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French and

July 5: (Afternoon Shift) Hindustani Music, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Beauty and wellness