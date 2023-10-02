Karachi University Viral Video: Biker Masturbates While Chasing Van Of Female Students, Police Orders Probe After Outrage

Biker Masturbates While Chasing Van Of Female Students | Twitter

Karachi: A shocking video has emerged on social media from Pakistan's Karachi in which a biker can be seen masturbating while riding a motorcycle. The video is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the biker is masturbating while chasing a van full of female students. The video was shot by one of the female students who were sitting in the van that was being chased by the pervert.

The pervert was chasing a van full of girls

The incident occurred when a pervert was chasing a van which was filled with female students of Karachi University. The man while chasing the van on his motorcycle started masturbating on moving bike in front of the girls on Rashid Minhas Road. The pervert masturbated in front of the girls in broad daylight and the area is said to be a crowded area where the incident occurred. One of the girls started recording the act of the man on camera.

Rider was masturbating on moving bike

The rider who is seen masturbating on the bike while following the van can be seen wearing a helmet. The video was shared on social media, after which it went viral. People were sharing the video and criticising the man and also the authorities for its inability to take action against such perverts. There are reports that police has taken cognisanze of the incident and are taking action against the man.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

An accident could have occurred

The man who is seen in the video masturbating while chasing the van on his bike did the shameful act and also put the lives of the pedestrians and other riders in danger. He was masturbating while looking at the girls inside the van and the bike was moving at high speed. An accident could have occurred as the rider was not looking at the road and was busy masturbating on the speeding bike. Strict action should be taken against such perverts to avert such incidents in the future.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)