Karachi man burns 12-year-old son to death for not doing homework

IANS

Karachi: As per media reports, a Pakistani father burned his 12-year-old kid to death at his home in Karachi after the boy refused to answer questions about his schooling.

Shaheer Khan suffered severe burn injuries in the horrible incident in the Orangi Town locality on September 14 and was brought to the hospital, where he died two days later, according to the Daily Mail.

Based on the claim, his father, Nazir Khan, poured kerosene over Shaheer and lighted a match in an attempt to frighten the child into finishing his homework, but the flame ignited the oil and set the child ablaze.

Hearing her son's screams, Shaheer's mother Shazia dashed into the room, where both parents desperately tried to extinguish the flames by throwing blankets and clothes on the burning kid, but their attempts were in vain.

Shazia chose to initiate a complaint against her husband two days after learning of her son's agonising death on September 16, according to the Daily Mail.

Local police officer Salim Khan told Pakistani news outlets that Nazir became enraged when Shaheer insisted on going out to fly a kite instead of completing his homework.

Nazir demanded that Shaheer answer a series of questions about his work, to which the 12-year-old gave 'unsatisfactory answers.'