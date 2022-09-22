UP: 7-year-old girl locked in classroom for 18 hours

Representative Image | Unsplash

Sambhal: A seven-year-old girl was found locked up in a classroom in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The staff left the school without checking for students who might be left behind and the girl remained trapped over 18 hours. The incident came to light only when the school opened on Wednesday.



Pope Singh, the Block Education Officer (BEO) stated that the Class 1 student of primary school in Dhanari Patti of Gunnaur tehsil was left behind after school on Tuesday.



"She was found this morning when the school opened. The girl is fine," the BEO said.



The girl did not return home after school on Tuesday, stated the girl's uncle. Her grandmother was told that no children had been left behind when she visited the school, looking for the child.

Her family searched the forested area too but she was not found anywhere.

When the school reopened on Wednesday, it came to the light that the girl had remained locked in the classroom overnight.



According to the BEO, the teachers and other staff members did not inspect the rooms after school hours. "It is a case of negligence and action will be taken against the entire staff," he added.