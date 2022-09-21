Mumbai: Kanakia International School, Chembur hosts sports championship event

Students playing basketball at the sports championship event |

Mumbai: Kanakia International School recently organized Sports Championship event at its Chembur campus. The championship event hosted students and teachers from all across Mumbai which gave numerous opportunities for the students to cooperate with each other and exchange knowledge. The competition was held on 17th September 2022.

The program began with the chief guests lighting the ceremonial lamp. The championship meet was then officially declared open by the chief guest after the opening ceremony. 23 schools from across the city participated for the one-day event, which held on Saturday. The event saw schools participate in the Under-9 Basketball and Under-9, 12, and 14 Chess competition. Around two-hundred and forty students participated in the event and displayed their mastery in Basketball and Chess. Kanakia International School’s IBDP students volunteered the entire event resulting in seamless execution of the event.

'The athletic events pave way for increased physical health. Also, Sports is not just about winning, it is about building interpersonal bonds and often has elements of wishes fulfilled, not to mention elements of camaraderie and above all, participating for the honour of sports, the glory of the game and the spirit of sportsmanship,' said Principal Ms. Shuchi Shukla of Kanakia International School, IB Board.

