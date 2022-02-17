Mumbai: Bombay Scottish School in Mahim enters its 175th year

On February 18, 2022, Bombay Scottish School, one of Mumbai's oldest educational institutions, will begin its 175th-anniversary celebrations. This will begin a year of interesting events and initiatives to celebrate the school's impact on education since its formation in 1847.

The year celebrations themed 'Together Towards Tomorrow,' will begin on February 18, 2022, with a prayer service, followed by an online concert with over 2,000 student participants and 4,000 parents.

Further, each month throughout the year will unfold a series of activities related to the history and culture of the institution, providing opportunities for students, faculty and alumni. Every month the school has planned activities related to the history and culture of the organization. This will culminate in a grand finale on 18th February 2023.

The school will also launch an inter-school festival named 'Perseverantia,' in which it will collaborate with several schools in the city to raise awareness about 'Climate Change.' This message will be the focus of all of the events. Every grade will raise funds for a charity of their choice throughout this celebration year since the school culture has always fought for the concerns of the underprivileged in society.

Mrs Sunita George, Principal of Bombay Scottish School on this ceremony said, “A country’s rightful development reflects a progressive society, an inclusive ecosystem and the futuristic outlook of its people. One must also acknowledge that these facets are subtly intersected by education and continue to rely on it for mindful growth. 175 years ago, our founders recognized the need for good quality education. We have always been committed to offering myriad opportunities for learning, innovation and creative thinking. I thank all the members of the institution's vibrant community for their generous support and for being the flag bearers of the vision of our founders.”

The school has established a reputation as a school with a strong foundation. The Scottish Female Orphanage, founded in 1847 by Scottish Christian missionaries for the benefit of the daughters of Presbyterian soldiers and Indian Navy Seamen, was the forerunner of the Bombay Scottish School.

The School is proud of the various alumni who are now a part of many world-class Ivy League schools including the most prestigious Harvard University, Cornell University, Tufts University, University of California, and many more.

