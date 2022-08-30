Kapil Dev, Legends League Cricket bat for girl child education

Fomer Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev |

New Delhi: Legends League Cricket and Kapil Dev have joined hands to bat for girl child education as cricketing greats from 10 nations will play a special benefit match between India Maharajas and World Giants at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on September 16 to raise funds for the noble cause.

Khushii, a Non-Governmental Organisation, was established in 2003 by cricket icon Kapil Dev with the vision of providing quality education and holistic learning to young Indians. Kapil Dev said, "NGO Khushii and its initiative belongs to all of us. We want to do a lot for the girl children in India and I feel very good and excited that so many legendary cricket players are coming forward to play for such a noble cause so that girl children can get opportunities in their life."

"I feel it is the need of the hour for us to come together for the girl child of our country and I hope all of us will do that. We are already educating 46,000 children in 12 states and changing their lives. We have come a long way but a lot more needs to be done," he added.

The proceeds from this benefit match will be handed over to the NGO to help more girl children.

Vivek Khushalani, Founder & Chairman, Legends League Cricket, said that LLC feels immense pleasure to announce their support for the cause of girls' education and the financial aid will ensure holistic development of girl children.

I feel privileged to support this vision of cricket icon Kapil Dev," he added.

The Legends League Cricket, which is being played in India for the first time, is slated to start on September 17 and the finals will be played on October 8. It will be a 15-match affair and will be hosted in five different cities.

