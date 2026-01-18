 APS Hisar Recruitment 2026: Notification For 41 Posts Out; Check Selection Process Here
Army Public School, Hisar has released the APS Hisar Recruitment 2026 notification for 41 teaching and non-teaching posts. Offline applications are open from January 18 to January 29, 2026. Selected candidates will be appointed for four years. The selection process includes a written test, skill tests, interviews and medical examination.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
APS Hisar Recruitment 2026 | apshisar.com

APS Hisar Recruitment 2026: The Army Public School in Hisar, Haryana, has announced the APS Hisar Recruitment 2026 announcement for teaching and non-teaching staff positions. The notification has been posted on the official website of APS Hisar at apshisar.com.

APS Hisar Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

APS Hisar Recruitment 2026 has advertised 41 vacancies for various teaching and non-teaching positions. The official notification includes comprehensive qualifying criteria for each vacancy. According to the recruiting notice, the selected applicants would be hired for a four-year term.

APS Hisar Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The announcement for APS Hisar Recruitment 2026 was released on January 18, 2026. Offline applications are now open and will be accepted until January 29, 2026.

APS Hisar Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

Aspirants are invited to send their applications to Army Public School, Military Station, Hisar, Haryana, Pin-125006. Candidates must include attested copies of educational and experience certifications with their completed form.

Along with the documents, applicants must send a demand note for Rs 250 in favour of Army Public School, Hisar, payable in Hisar.

Note: Applications sent by email or without the required papers and a demand draft are likely to be rejected.

Read the official notification here

Click to access the application form

APS Hisar Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The APS Hisar Recruitment 2026 selection process includes a written exam, a talent test, document verification, and a medical test. All candidates are scheduled to take a computer competence test. Language teachers applying for PGT and TGT positions will also have to undergo a language proficiency test.

Interviews and evaluations for teaching skills will be conducted in February 2026 at the Army Public School in Hisar. The interview schedule will be communicated to the shortlisted candidates later. However, it has been stated that the school administration reserves the right to expand or decrease the number of postings and that there will be no TA/DA for the interviews.

