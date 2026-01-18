CTET 2026 Admit Card To Be Issued Soon; Exam On February 8

CTET 2026 Admit Card | Canva

CTET Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education will administer the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2026, soon at many locations across the country. The board will release the admit card soon on the official websites at ctet.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The admit card contains the candidate's details as well as the exam session; it is an essential document to have with the aspirants while entering the examination centre.

CTET Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released 7-10 days before the exam, possibly around the end of January 2026 or early February 2026.

CTET 2026: Things to bring

All applicants must bring copies of their admit cards, valid original photo ID proof, and a passport-sized photo to the examination hall. All technological and baggage-related items, as well as literature, are not permitted in the examination hall.

CTET 2026: Exam dates

CTET 2026 is slated to take place on February 8, 2026, in pen-and-paper format at examination venues across 132 cities. Paper 1 and Paper 2 tests will be administered in two shifts each.

Paper 1, intended for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 through 5, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This shift's reporting time is 7:30 a.m., and the entry gates will close at 9:30.

Paper 2, for applicants aspiring to teach Classes 6–8, will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates must report by 12:30 PM, and gates close at 2:30 PM.

CTET 2026: Exam pattern

In 2026, the CTET exam will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark. All papers must be completed within two and a half hours, and no negative marking is permitted.

The test also places a strong emphasis on Child Development and Pedagogy, which is an integral component of the main paper. The questions are designed to assess teaching skills, subject knowledge, and comprehension.