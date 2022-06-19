Agniveers can be potential physical education teachers: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur |

In the midst of nationwide demonstrations over the Agnipath plan, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur announced on Saturday that Agniveers will be considered for appointment as physical education instructors in schools once they resign from service.

When the kids leave the army after four years, the Union Minister told the media that special training will be provided to 'Agniveers' who desire to become physical education instructors.

"...To provide crash courses and to provide training to those who want to become physical education teachers. 15 lakh physical education teachers' posts are lying vacant in various states. We're thinking in this direction also," Thakur said.

In the meantime, he urged youth protesting the Agnipath Scheme not to resort to violence, saying that the government is "seriously listening to their concerns."

"I appeal to youth that violence is not the right way. The government is seriously listening to your concerns. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is also mulling doing something for them when they come after four years of their service."

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.