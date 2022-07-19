Kanwar Yatra: Schools in UP to remain shut till July 27 |

On Monday, July 18, The Meerut administration ordered all schools in the district to remain closed till July 27 in view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) and the Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) have issued separate orders regarding closure of schools till July 27.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the problems students might face due to route diversions during the yatra. DIOS, Rajesh Kumar said that all schools of CBSE, ICSE, and UP board would remain shut until July 27. BSA Yogendra Kumar also issued similar orders for all primary schools.