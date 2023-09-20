Kanpur: Parent Assaults Teacher With Punches For Punishing Student In School (Watch)

Kanpur School's Viral Video: Father Assaulted Teacher For Punishing Student | Twitter @Gauravlivee

Kanpur: A video has surfaced on the micro-blogging site, X in which a man, along with few others barged into a teachers' office and thrashed one of the teachers. As per the reports, the incident is of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur where it is alleged that the teacher who is being assaulted, forced a student to do sit-ups as punishment. Following which the student told this to his parents, to which his father gets aggressive in the school.

According to the various reports, the student is in 5th standard. His father alleged that the child was made to do more than fifty sit-ups causing swelling in his legs. Reacting to this, he reached the school along with a group of friends and allegedly beat up the teacher in the principal’s office.

In the video captured on CCTV it could be seen that the man entered the office and started assaulting the alleged teacher by throwing punches on him. The student could also be seen in the video along with the school's principal. After the father caused violence, others in the room intervened and tried defusing the situation. At last, the security personnel had to come to the rescue and the man was then escorted out of the school premises.

The school management informed about this incident to the Hanumanth Vihar police station following which the police obtained the CCTV footage as part of their investigation. As per the latest reports, an FIR has been registered against the man on the complaint of the school and cops are investigating the issue.