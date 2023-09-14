UP School Teacher's Controversial Dance Video Goes Viral: 'She Asked Students To Make Her Reels'

Screengrab from the teacher's dancing video |

Bulandshahr: The reel mania is for real and the obsession with making reels is so intense that many a times one gets to read about the lengths people go to in order to record a reel to go viral and earn some fame. However, once such incident from Utta Pradesh's Bulanshahr district involving a teacher, who also makes reel, landed in a soup after a video of hers did not go down well with fellow teachers, who complained to the education officer. The teacher in question, Prabha Negi, was seen in a video (reel) dancing to the remix version of the song "Dheere dheere se meri zindagi mein aana" from the 1990 film Aashiqui.

As the video went viral, and even the students noticed the video of their teacher, news spread fast and thick about the educator's dance reel. Many people questioned the teacher if there was any need to shoot and upload a reel like the one she featured in and said that it was below the dignity of a teacher to be seen in this avatar in a reel.

As the video went viral, a few students came forward and informed that the teacher encouraged them to shoot her video in the school too. She often posts comedy and other videos on her Facebook page and most of them used to be shot by the students in the school itself, according to reports.

The teachers in the school complained to the BSA (education officer), who is looking into the whole episode. Prabha Negi is deployed as a teacher at Rivada upper primary school.

