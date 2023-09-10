UP: Female School Teacher In Dock Over Uploading 'Obscene' Instagram Reels To Boost Follower Count

Representational image |

In an attempt to gain fame and increase her Instagram following, a female primary teacher's actions have caused a significant uproar in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah. The teacher in question created and shared explicit video content on her Instagram account, which quickly went viral. Upon learning of this, parents of students attending the school where she teaches expressed their strong disapproval, leading to calls for her removal from the institution.

The incident involves a female teacher at a primary school situated in a village under the jurisdiction of the Ekdil Nagar Panchayat in Etawah. The teacher, known for her passion for creating Instagram reels, aimed to increase her followers by producing explicit videos of herself and posting them online. Her actions, however, had the opposite effect, as families of the students enrolled at the school became aware of her act and voiced their outrage.

Villagers have expressed their concerns over the impact of a female teacher's recent actions on the students attending their local school. They question the effect this behavior may have on their children's education and well-being, leading to widespread calls for the teacher's removal from the school.

Upon viewing the explicit video in question, Basic Education Officer Rajesh Kumar promptly initiated an investigation and issued directives for appropriate actions to be taken.

