 Navi Mumbai News: 23 Including 19 Waitresses Booked For 'Obscenity' At Panvel Ladies Bar
Navi Mumbai News: 23 Including 19 Waitresses Booked For 'Obscenity' At Panvel Ladies Bar

According to the Crime Branch (Unit-1), the owner, manager, cashier, and staff were encouraging female waiters to lure customers with indecent gestures.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 23 Including 19 Waitresses Booked For Indecency At Panvel Bar | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Unit one of the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police carried out a raid on Crazy Boys Ladies Bar in Panvel and detained 23 persons including 19 waitresses. Female waiters were involved in indecent gestures with customers.

Based on a tip-off, officials from Crime Branch (Unit-1) conducted a late-night raid on the Crazy Boys ladies' bar in Panvel and detained 23 persons, including 19 female waiters and 4 bar staff, who were allegedly engaged in making indecent gestures and obscene actions to entice customers to the bar.

Action Comes After Repeated Reports Of Violation

The action against Crazy Boys and other such establishments comes in response to a concerning trend of violations seen across Navi Mumbai. According to the Crime Branch (Unit-1), the owner, manager, cashier, and staff were encouraging female waiters to lure customers with indecent gestures.

Senior Police Inspector Abasaheb Patil and his team observed that female waiters within the bar were engaged in indecent gestures, and suggestive dancing among other violations. All 23 individuals have been booked.

article-image

