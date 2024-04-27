OJEE Admit Card 2024 Released; Here Is How To Download It |

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the OJEE 2024 Admit Card today. Candidates who have registered for the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam 2024 can download their hall tickets from the official website at ojee.nic.in.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 6 to May 10, using a computer-based test (CBT) format.

It will be divided into three shifts: the first shift from 08:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second shift from 12:30 PM to 02:30 PM, and the third shift from 04:30 PM to 06:30 PM.

OJEE Exam Pattern

The pattern for OJEE 2024 MBA exam is provided below

The duration of exam is 2 hours.

The paper will contain a total of 120 questions

The exam will have four sections: analytical and logical reasoning, quantitative techniques, verbal reasoning and comprehension, general awareness, and business fundamentals.

Thirty questions shall be asked from each section of the exam.

For every correct response, 4 marks will be given and 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

The OJEE 2024 admit card will have crucial details related to the candidate and exam. Applicants must check that the following details are correctly mentioned on their hall ticket.

Name of candidate

Gender

Date of birth

Name of father

Exam centre address

Date and time of the exam

Exam details

Candidate’s photo and signature

Exam day guidelines

How Do You Download Your Admit Card?

Candidates can download their OJEE 2024 admit card online. They can follow the given steps to download their hall ticket:

Go to the official website, ojee.nic.in

Click on the OJEE 2024 admit card link on the homepage.

Submit login details, which include the application number and password.

Check your details carefully and download your admit card.

Save a hard copy for future use.