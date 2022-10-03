Kabul: Death toll rises to 43 after suicide bombing at the education centre

43 people have been killed and 83 have been injured, with girls and young women being the most vulnerable demographic | ANI

Kabul: The death toll from a suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kaaj Educational Center has climbed up to 43. According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan(UNAMA), the death toll from Friday's college bombing in the Hazara neighbourhood is likely to rise further. So far, 43 people have been killed and 83 have been injured, with girls and young women being the most vulnerable demographic.

"Human toll from Friday's college bombing in #Hazara neighbourhood of Afghan capital continues to rise. 43 killed. 83 wounded. Girls & young women the main victims. Casualty figures likely to rise further. Verification process continues by UNAMA human rights teams in Kabul," tweeted UNAMA.

Earlier, Taliban spokesperson Abdul Nafee Takour was quoted by TOLO news saying that the blast occurred on Friday in Kabul's 13th security area. Multiple media reports claim that approximately 100 students from the institute were killed in the attack; however, the UNAMA stated that its human rights teams in Kabul are assisting in the establishment of an accurate record of the college attack in the Hazara neighbourhood.

Earlier, a group of women from Afghanistan's minority Hazara community protested the terror attack that happened at the Kaaj Educational Center in Kabul. Women protestors dressed in black chanted slogans condemning genocide against minorities and demanding their rights, according to Pajhwok Afghan News.

This explosion comes just days after a blast near Kabul's Wazir Akbar Khan neighbourhood sparked a global outcry. The recent explosion outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul was also strongly condemned.



This series of blasts come as the Taliban completed one year of its rule in Afghanistan following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights.