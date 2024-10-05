 Jute Corporation of India Limited: Applications Deadline For Apprentice Positions Approaches; Apply Now!
The Jute Corporation of India Limited (JCI) is seeking Apprentice Trainees for the 2024-2025 period. Interested candidates can apply on jutecorp.in or apprenticeshipindia.gov.in until October 21, 2024.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
Apply Now | Representational Image

The Jute Corporation of India Limited (JCI) a Government of India company under the Ministry of Textiles is looking for Apprentice Trainees for 2024-2025. These apprenticeships are for Indian Nationals and will provide training according to the Apprentices Act, 1961, at various Sub-Stations located across India. The total number of vacant positions are 20. The application forms have been made available on the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can follow the below steps and apply for the recruitment drive.

How To Apply?

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website for the exam you're interested in.

Register Online: Create an account by providing your name, email, and phone number.

Fill Out the Application Form: Log in and complete the application form with your personal and academic details.

Upload Documents: Upload required documents, such as your photo and signature, following the guidelines.

Pay the Application Fee: Choose a payment method (credit/debit card or online banking) and pay the fee.

Submit Your Application: Review your application for mistakes and submit it.

Print Confirmation: Save or print the confirmation page for future reference.

"Every candidate should have a valid email id & mobile no. and the same has to be registered with the Apprenticeship India web portal (https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in). The email id & mobile no. must remain active till the end of the training programme," read the official notification.

The last date to apply for these positions is October 21, 2024.

"JCI will not be held responsible for any delay or non-receipt of any communication in case the email id or mobile no, registered with the portal, is non-operational. vii. Before registering in the Apprenticeship India web portal (https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in),the candidate should ensure that he/she fulfills the eligibility criteria and other norms mentioned in the advertisement," the official notification added.

