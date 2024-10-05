Jute Corporation of India Limited: Applications Deadline For Apprentice Positions Approaches; Apply Now!

Apply Now | Representational Image

The Jute Corporation of India Limited (JCI) a Government of India company under the Ministry of Textiles is looking for Apprentice Trainees for 2024-2025. These apprenticeships are for Indian Nationals and will provide training according to the Apprentices Act, 1961, at various Sub-Stations located across India. The total number of vacant positions are 20. The application forms have been made available on the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can follow the below steps and apply for the recruitment drive.

"Every candidate should have a valid email id & mobile no. and the same has to be registered with the Apprenticeship India web portal (https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in). The email id & mobile no. must remain active till the end of the training programme," read the official notification.

The last date to apply for these positions is October 21, 2024.

"JCI will not be held responsible for any delay or non-receipt of any communication in case the email id or mobile no, registered with the portal, is non-operational. vii. Before registering in the Apprenticeship India web portal (https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in),the candidate should ensure that he/she fulfills the eligibility criteria and other norms mentioned in the advertisement," the official notification added.