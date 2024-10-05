Indian Bank LCO 2024 Exam: Admit Card OUT; Check Exam Pattern Here

Indian Bank LCO 2024 Exam | Image: Indian Bank (Representative)

The admit card for the online examination for the position of Local Bank Officer (LBO) has been made available by Indian Bank on their official website, indianbank.in. This recruitment campaign will fill up 300 Local Bank Officer posts in the business. August 13 was the start of the registration period, and September 2, 2024 was the finish date.

Those who pass the written exam will be invited to the interview phase. Candidates should note that only the Bank's website or emails will be used to send call letters to candidates for the test and interview.

How to download?

To download the hall passes, candidates will require their date of birth and registration number or roll number.

-Go to indianbank.in, Indian Bank's main website.

-Select the "Career" tab from the homepage.

-Click the "Click here for downloading Call Letter for Online Exam" link on the website that has just opened.

-At this point, input your birthdate and registration number or roll number.

-Check and download your Indian Bank LBO Admit Card 2024 when it displays on the screen.

Indian bank LBO exam 2024

Read Also Canara Bank Recruitment 2024: Last Chance To Apply For 3000 Apprentice Positions

The date of the online exam is October 10, 2024. The exam pattern is objective type. There will be 155 questions in all, with a 200 mark maximum. The exam will last for three hours. Incorrect responses highlighted in the Objective Tests will result in negative marking. To determine the revised score, a penalty of one-fourth of the marks allocated to each question for which the candidate provided an incorrect response will be subtracted.