 Indian Bank LCO 2024 Exam: Admit Card OUT; Check Exam Pattern Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIndian Bank LCO 2024 Exam: Admit Card OUT; Check Exam Pattern Here

Indian Bank LCO 2024 Exam: Admit Card OUT; Check Exam Pattern Here

Those who pass the written exam will be invited to the interview phase. Only the Bank's website or emails will be used to send call letters to candidates for the test and interview.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Indian Bank LCO 2024 Exam | Image: Indian Bank (Representative)

The admit card for the online examination for the position of Local Bank Officer (LBO) has been made available by Indian Bank on their official website, indianbank.in. This recruitment campaign will fill up 300 Local Bank Officer posts in the business. August 13 was the start of the registration period, and September 2, 2024 was the finish date.

Those who pass the written exam will be invited to the interview phase. Candidates should note that only the Bank's website or emails will be used to send call letters to candidates for the test and interview.

How to download?

To download the hall passes, candidates will require their date of birth and registration number or roll number.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Bank LCO 2024 Exam: Admit Card OUT; Check Exam Pattern Here
Indian Bank LCO 2024 Exam: Admit Card OUT; Check Exam Pattern Here
'For The Sake Of Showing Off': Mohammed Shami's Ex-Wife Levels Serious Allegations On Team India Cricketer On Meeting Their Daughter
'For The Sake Of Showing Off': Mohammed Shami's Ex-Wife Levels Serious Allegations On Team India Cricketer On Meeting Their Daughter
'Vikas Sethi Signed Film With Deepak Tijori 8 Days Before He Passed Away': Late Actor's Wife Jhanvi On Their Financial Difficulties & More
'Vikas Sethi Signed Film With Deepak Tijori 8 Days Before He Passed Away': Late Actor's Wife Jhanvi On Their Financial Difficulties & More
Veteran Telugu Actor Rajendra Prasad's 38-Year-Old Daughter Gayatri Dies Due To Heart Attack In Hyderabad
Veteran Telugu Actor Rajendra Prasad's 38-Year-Old Daughter Gayatri Dies Due To Heart Attack In Hyderabad

-Go to indianbank.in, Indian Bank's main website.
-Select the "Career" tab from the homepage.
-Click the "Click here for downloading Call Letter for Online Exam" link on the website that has just opened.
-At this point, input your birthdate and registration number or roll number.
-Check and download your Indian Bank LBO Admit Card 2024 when it displays on the screen.

Indian bank LBO exam 2024

Read Also
Canara Bank Recruitment 2024: Last Chance To Apply For 3000 Apprentice Positions
article-image

The date of the online exam is October 10, 2024. The exam pattern is objective type. There will be 155 questions in all, with a 200 mark maximum. The exam will last for three hours. Incorrect responses highlighted in the Objective Tests will result in negative marking. To determine the revised score, a penalty of one-fourth of the marks allocated to each question for which the candidate provided an incorrect response will be subtracted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Bank LCO 2024 Exam: Admit Card OUT; Check Exam Pattern Here

Indian Bank LCO 2024 Exam: Admit Card OUT; Check Exam Pattern Here

SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2024: Objection Window Extended Till October 8; Check Full Details Here

SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2024: Objection Window Extended Till October 8; Check Full Details Here

UP Police Constable Result 2024 To Be Declared By October End, CM Yogi Adityanath Asks To Accelerate...

UP Police Constable Result 2024 To Be Declared By October End, CM Yogi Adityanath Asks To Accelerate...

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Extended Till October 14 For 1497 Vacancies; Direct...

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Extended Till October 14 For 1497 Vacancies; Direct...

'Can’t Apply For PhD': Frustrated Aspirants React As Uncertainty Looms For Students Amid UGC-NET...

'Can’t Apply For PhD': Frustrated Aspirants React As Uncertainty Looms For Students Amid UGC-NET...