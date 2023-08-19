Kolkata: Jadavpur University Student Says ‘We Have Right To Smoke & Drink Inside Campus’, Video Goes Viral

JU student trolled after Smoke And Drink Inside Campus statement. | Twitter @rupamurthy1

Days after the death of a first-year undergraduate student on the college campus, Jadavpur University (JU) has banned alcohol inside the varsity premises and said no entry will be given to students without valid identity proof, India Today reported on Thursday. The varsity has issued an order announcing new rules that would come into effect immediately.

After the ban on Alcohol, a student said that they (students) have the right to smoke and drink inside the campus because the university/institution is like their second home. when she is asked who has given her the rights, she replied, "No one is supposed to give me this right, I have this right."

After the video is going viral on the internet, netizens are trolling her for immature statement.

A X user Rupa Murthy writes on Twitter, "Btw, if there is domestic violence at home, does it mean violence should be allowed in the campus because it is like second home?"

Leftist Bongs thinks #JadavpurUniversity as their second Home 🏡, so it is their right to smoke 💨 and drink 🍺 inside the campus, so oppose CC TV camera.



Now I came to understand why they stay in campus till 45-50 years, only to smoke & drink thinking this as their second home pic.twitter.com/4sHwPXTd0u — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) August 19, 2023

The Jadavpur University also said that anyone who wants to enter the college premises between 8 pm to 7 am will have to produce a valid ID issued by Jadavpur University. In the absence of a university-issued ID card, the individual will have to show valid proof of identity and also provide details of the person s/he is going to meet.

Besides this, vehicles - two-wheelers or four-wheelers - must have JU stickers issued by the university. And the use of narcotics and alcohol has also been prohibited on the campus.

The college has also announced that it would install CCTV cameras at strategic points. "CCTV cameras will be installed at strategic points like gates, main hostel campus gates, and adjoining university campus gates and streets," Snehomonju Basu, registrar of Jadavpur University, said while speaking to India Today. He clarified, "No CCTVs will be installed in classrooms or corridors. But campus will be under CCTV surveillance from now." The strict actions are taken after the death of a 17-year-old, first year student within the hostel campus after he fell off from the balcony.

