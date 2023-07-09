JSSC JECCE 2023: Apply For Excise Constable Post Till July 10 At jssc.nic.in

JSSC JECCE 2023: Apply For Excise Constable | Representative image

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will end the registration process for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Exam 2023 (JECCE 2023) on July 10. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the official website at jssc.nic.in.

Last Date for JSSC JECCE 2023:

The last date for payment of the Examination fee is July 12. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from July 16 to July 17.

Direct link to apply for JSSC JECCE 2023

JSSC JECCE 2023 vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 583 vacancies.

JSSC JECCE 2023 application fee:

The application fee is ₹100 for UR (Unreserved), EWS, EBC-I, and BC-II. For SC, and ST candidates the application fee is ₹50.

JSSC JECCE 2023 age limit:

The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years.

Steps To Apply JSSC Excise Constable posts:

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Application Forms (Apply)”

Next, click on JECCE 2023 application link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form.

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.